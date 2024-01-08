Sign up
Previous
Photo 615
08-01 - Multifaceted
A multifaceted cristal in front of the window in our study/studio.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
2
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
cristal
Mags
ace
Fascinating capture with lovely colors.
January 8th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Heel mooi de gekleurde vlakjes
January 8th, 2024
