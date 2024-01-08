Previous
08-01 - Multifaceted by talmon
Photo 615

08-01 - Multifaceted

A multifaceted cristal in front of the window in our study/studio.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fascinating capture with lovely colors.
January 8th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Heel mooi de gekleurde vlakjes
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise