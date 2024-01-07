Previous
01-07 rough surface by talmon
01-07 rough surface

I spent more than half an hour in the bathroom.....photographing😂
Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Me again
Interressant beeld!
January 7th, 2024  
