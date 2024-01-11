Previous
11-01 - Lost by talmon
11-01 - Lost

Found in house, brought in by one of our cats. No corpse found in our garden.
11th January 2024

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags ace
A lovely capture.
January 11th, 2024  
