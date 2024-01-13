Sign up
Photo 620
01-13 - Maas
There is a famous poem in Dutch: "Denkend aan Holland" van Marsman. The first few lines are:
Thinking of Holland
I see wide rivers
slowly going through
infinite lowland,
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
766
photos
26
followers
33
following
170% complete
Mags
ace
Looking very wet where you are.
January 15th, 2024
