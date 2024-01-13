Previous
01-13 - Maas by talmon
Photo 620

01-13 - Maas

There is a famous poem in Dutch: "Denkend aan Holland" van Marsman. The first few lines are:

Thinking of Holland
I see wide rivers
slowly going through
infinite lowland,
Jan Talmon

Mags ace
Looking very wet where you are.
January 15th, 2024  
