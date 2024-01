01-14 - Stare-Hi

With co-workers from all over Europe, we have been working on a document named STARE-HI: STAtement on the Reporting of Evaluation studies in Health Informatics. A few years after it was finished we met at a conference and I asked my sister to make a number of these scarfs with the acronym, so that I could give it to my co-authors during that meeting. 15 years after we published it, it is still being referenced.