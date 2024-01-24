Previous
01-24 - Thymus by talmon
01-24 - Thymus

Something went wrong. I had planned to take a macro of a stem of thymus. After all I like this abstract. I only enhanced the greens, but maybe I should try to do a little more artistic processing in Lightroom. Keep you posted.
24th January 2024

Jan Talmon

