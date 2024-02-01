Previous
02-01 - Funeral by talmon
Photo 639

02-01 - Funeral

A sad day today. This was at the funeral of my sister-in-law. She died at the age of 80. Her health was deteriorating slowly, with signs of dementia. Her daughters were glad that she had no long history of suffering.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Jan Talmon

@talmon
Walks @ 7
Prayers for you and your family as you move forward. This is such an elegant image of such a traumatic occurrence.
February 5th, 2024  
Jan Talmon
@joysabin Thinks for your kind words.
February 5th, 2024  
Mags
Colorful image and lovely funeral home. Very sorry for your loss.
February 5th, 2024  
