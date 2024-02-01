Sign up
Photo 639
02-01 - Funeral
A sad day today. This was at the funeral of my sister-in-law. She died at the age of 80. Her health was deteriorating slowly, with signs of dementia. Her daughters were glad that she had no long history of suffering.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
1st February 2024 11:16am
Walks @ 7
ace
Prayers for you and your family as you move forward. This is such an elegant image of such a traumatic occurrence.
February 5th, 2024
Jan Talmon
ace
@joysabin
Thinks for your kind words.
February 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Colorful image and lovely funeral home. Very sorry for your loss.
February 5th, 2024
