Photo 644
02-09 - Abstract
At the end of the winter it is time to tidy up the garden. Today I used the high pressure sprayer to clean the terrace. This pattern of the dirt was formed by the excess water.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Junan Heath
ace
Cool image!
February 9th, 2024
