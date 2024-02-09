Previous
02-09 - Abstract by talmon
02-09 - Abstract

At the end of the winter it is time to tidy up the garden. Today I used the high pressure sprayer to clean the terrace. This pattern of the dirt was formed by the excess water.
9th February 2024

Jan Talmon

Junan Heath
Cool image!
February 9th, 2024  
