Previous
02-10 - Close-up by talmon
Photo 645

02-10 - Close-up

Still playing at home.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful light and golden tones.
February 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise