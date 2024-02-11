Sign up
Photo 648
02-11 - Carnival
It is carnival time in the south of The Netherlands. This one was taken during the parade in our village.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
