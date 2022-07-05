Sign up
18 / 365
07-05: The Colors of Music
This is part of a 36 piece artwork. The artist associates music with colors. Each panel represents 16 seconds of Finlandia (1899) by the Finnish composer Sibelius. When you stand in the right place, the paintings on the panels align.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
0
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Tags
finlandia
