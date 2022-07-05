Previous
07-05: The Colors of Music by talmon
18 / 365

07-05: The Colors of Music

This is part of a 36 piece artwork. The artist associates music with colors. Each panel represents 16 seconds of Finlandia (1899) by the Finnish composer Sibelius. When you stand in the right place, the paintings on the panels align.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
