17 / 365
06-27 - What's this?-2
We got this as a present. You pour warm water on it and you get a "green" tea. With some imagination you see a sea horse emerge.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
0
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Second choice
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
27th June 2022 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tea
