Photo 1209
Eat your Greens
I was having a crack at a lay flat still life composition to enter into a camera club comp.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Terrie
@teodw
vegetables
wood
onion
peppers
broccoli
rustic
Lisa Poland
ace
Fabulous composition. I love it!
February 14th, 2020
