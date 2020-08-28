Portrait of Nat

I had a friendly reminder email to post or I would get deleted. Although I don't post regularly, the thought of permanently leaving this inspirational community was something I can't do just now. When I first got into photography this was the outlet I needed to push myself and be inspired by the many amazing people on this site.



This is a portrait of a friend, Nat, taken a few months ago now. Iv'e found since this Covid crap is happening, my creativity has fled and I don't tend to pick up my camera. Apart from the difficulties that come along with lockdown periods, I just don't feel inclined. Our camera club meetings are held on Zoom and for a while they were okay but now I find them annoying. Presently I am in a stage 4 lockdown area. Curfew and time restrictions on being outside unless for essential workers..........We are all just trying to get this done! Can't wait for the chance to travel again and I'd even be happy if it was within our own state!