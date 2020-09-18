Paul in B&W

I really want to get good at portraiture so have been practicing on anybody who will tolerate it. Hard when it's only me and Paul at home and no visitors allowed due to Covid restrictions, so I annoyed the shit out of him until he stood still for long enough for me to take shots. I think I've made him look a bit creepy.......LOL. This is a speed light shot, which is a whole other learning thing too. I think I much prefer natural light where available. I do like editing blokes in B&W as you can really enhance their wrinkly details.