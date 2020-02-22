Previous
Next
Pacific Giant Salamander by teriyakih
Photo 396

Pacific Giant Salamander

I went way back in the library and found a few good shots that could benefit from re-processing.

This one is from 2011 and shot with a waterproof Olympus point and shoot.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise