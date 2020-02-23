Previous
Suset on the Mesas by teriyakih
Suset on the Mesas

Tried out something different. Not sure it works too well, but it seems like a cool concept when shot.
Teriyaki

I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
