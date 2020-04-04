Sign up
Photo 410
In the evening mist
Some Black and white for variety.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
1
0
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
Taffy
ace
I love the feel in the image. Interesting how jarring it is to see a group of people together.
April 5th, 2020
