Drops of Darkness by teriyakih
Photo 411

Drops of Darkness

Yesterday this mushroom was a really cool looking dome that I avoided during yardwork. I got up for good light this morning only to discover it had rained and the mushroom had exploded. really strange.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
Milanie ace
What a disappointment but such a neat shot. Never seen one like that.
April 5th, 2020  
