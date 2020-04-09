Previous
Badwater falls by teriyakih
Badwater falls

As you might tell by the color, this was some seriously rotten/bad water that was flowing out of a lake at the end of summer in 2019.
Teriyaki

@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
