Previous
Next
Toying around with the Comet. by teriyakih
Photo 450

Toying around with the Comet.

Trying my lenses and trying to find somewhere interesting to get a shot from. Nothing left outside the gorge besides dry wheat.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise