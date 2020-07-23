Previous
The drunkard on the prowl (waxwing) by teriyakih
The drunkard on the prowl (waxwing)

A waxwing was hanging out around the elderberries during lunch. They were not fermented yet, but the burgers were a challenge to ignore.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Teriyaki

