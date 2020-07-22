Previous
Next
Pirate on the Boat! by teriyakih
Photo 453

Pirate on the Boat!

Hanging out in the heat with the damselfly. I love how close the 300mm focuses.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise