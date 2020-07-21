Previous
Next
Peregrine in flight by teriyakih
Photo 452

Peregrine in flight

This little beast was buzzing me for a while at work today.. They are the fastest animal with dives over 230 MPH (380 Kph). They are amazingly fast even when flying slow and I missed 90% of the shots at a shutter speed of 1/640.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Have you looked at him against the black - pretty fantastic!
July 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise