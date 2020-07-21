Sign up
Photo 452
Peregrine in flight
This little beast was buzzing me for a while at work today.. They are the fastest animal with dives over 230 MPH (380 Kph). They are amazingly fast even when flying slow and I missed 90% of the shots at a shutter speed of 1/640.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
Milanie
ace
Have you looked at him against the black - pretty fantastic!
July 22nd, 2020
