Photo 645
Angry Beaver
This little beast didn't like me around and kept on slapping the water whenever I got close.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
1
1
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th March 2022 5:13pm
Privacy
Public
Carole G
ace
That's so cool, I don't think I have ever seen a beaver
March 8th, 2022
