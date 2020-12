Baby Angry Drag Queens

The baby Rainbow Lorikeets are also now out flying with their parents.



Our daughter always calls Rainbow Lorikeets "Angry Drag Queens" and it is a very apt name for them and the babies have that angry attitude right from the start. Yesterday when I was putting some food out for them, one of the babies latched onto my finger and had drawn blood before I could get it off.



You can easily tell the babies by their dark beaks compared to the red beaks of the parents.