Just dropping in for my first posting for 2024 and to continue my series on the passing of the years as evidenced by the growing up of grand daughter Maggie.I didn't get to do this shot last year. For some strange reason, we rarely have the girls at our place since they have moved up to the Sunshine Coast. Maybe it has something to do with their living at the coast with the beach and the surf and the . . . . . . .See https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2022-01-26 to start your journey back over the past 10 years.My ongoing thanks to Denise @lyndemc for suggesting this series all those years ago.