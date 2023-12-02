Previous
He's Ba-ack. by terryliv
He's Ba-ack.

78th Birthday Backflip.

Well I've got to get one posting in for the year don't I?

My doctor doesn't approve of this so I have promised her that I will stop after 80 so just two more to go. (I had my fingers crossed when I made the promise. LOL)
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Babs ace
Hello Poppo, glad to see you still doing backflips and Happy Birthday.
December 2nd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Good for you
December 2nd, 2023  
