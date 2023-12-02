Sign up
Previous
Photo 901
He's Ba-ack.
78th Birthday Backflip.
Well I've got to get one posting in for the year don't I?
My doctor doesn't approve of this so I have promised her that I will stop after 80 so just two more to go. (I had my fingers crossed when I made the promise. LOL)
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
Babs
ace
Hello Poppo, glad to see you still doing backflips and Happy Birthday.
December 2nd, 2023
bkb in the city
Good for you
December 2nd, 2023
