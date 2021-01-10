Previous
Outta My Way Ya Little Twerp by terryliv
Photo 543

Outta My Way Ya Little Twerp

Our Scaly Breasted Lorikeet about to be given the heave ho by the Rainbows
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

@elatedpixie They are only slightly smaller Phyl but size doesn't matter to the Rainbows. They will take on anything - and win
