Photo 543
Outta My Way Ya Little Twerp
Our Scaly Breasted Lorikeet about to be given the heave ho by the Rainbows
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd December 2020 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Poppo Livy
ace
@elatedpixie
They are only slightly smaller Phyl but size doesn't matter to the Rainbows. They will take on anything - and win
January 10th, 2021
