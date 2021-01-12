Previous
Next
Kookaburra Sits on the Kitchen Tap . . . . by terryliv
Photo 545

Kookaburra Sits on the Kitchen Tap . . . .

Keep your fingers crossed that he doesn't crap . . . .

He obviously got tired of waiting outside so he came inside to give us a hurry up. It worked.

Sometimes I think things are totally out of control.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
LOL - how awesome! Fav.
January 12th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise