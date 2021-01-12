Sign up
Photo 545
Kookaburra Sits on the Kitchen Tap . . . .
Keep your fingers crossed that he doesn't crap . . . .
He obviously got tired of waiting outside so he came inside to give us a hurry up. It worked.
Sometimes I think things are totally out of control.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th January 2021 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lin
ace
LOL - how awesome! Fav.
January 12th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 12th, 2021
