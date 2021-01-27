Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 560
Back Flops - Not Flips
One last shot of Maggie and Vivvie mucking around in the pool the other night. They were falling back into the water with their bodies as rigid as possible.
I hope these have warmed up all you Nthn Hemisphere people.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
1
0
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
KV
ace
Nice splashes... looks like so much fun!
January 27th, 2021
