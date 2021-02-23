Previous
Crazy Lightning by terryliv
Photo 587

Crazy Lightning

We had a bit of a storm last night and I once again subjected myself to an hour of frustration and torture trying to photograph the lightning from our front deck.

This was 3 separate strikes that occurred within about a 2 second period.

23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Phil Sandford ace
Great capture
February 23rd, 2021  
Taffy ace
WOW! This is an amazing capture.
February 23rd, 2021  
