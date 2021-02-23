Sign up
Photo 587
Crazy Lightning
We had a bit of a storm last night and I once again subjected myself to an hour of frustration and torture trying to photograph the lightning from our front deck.
This was 3 separate strikes that occurred within about a 2 second period.
BoB
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd February 2021 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Sandford
ace
Great capture
February 23rd, 2021
Taffy
ace
WOW! This is an amazing capture.
February 23rd, 2021
