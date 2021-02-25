Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 589
Surfers paradise in the Distance
Still down on North Burleigh beach on our last morning and looking in the opposite direction to the Burleigh Heads photo I posted two days ago..
The night time photo of Surfers Paradise I posted a few days ago was taken from the platform you can see at the top of the of the rocky outcrop.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th February 2021 5:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
