Annnnnd . . . . . Blow

Everyone say "Happy 70th Birthday Nanna.



I organised a surprise 3 nights family get together at Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast to celebrate Nanna's 70th Birthday.



She knew absolutely nothing about it until she got up on Friday morning and I told her she had 4 hours to pack and get ready to leave. At that stage she thought it was just the two of us.



But once we arrived at Mooloolaba, the surprises kept on coming as firstly our daughter and her two daughters from Sydney arrived and then our son and his two daughters from Brisbane. We hadn't seen the Sydney mob for 15 months because of Covid restrictions. However, it was a bit of a bummer that our other daughter and her 3 boys who live in London were not able to join in.



Most of you will know Vivie and Maggie on the left but it would be quite some time since 365ers who have been following me since the year dot have seen Grace and Ava from Sydney. Everyone is rather sun burnt since we spend quite a few hours in the surf that morning.



Just as an aside, I was so focused on getting the surprise element sorted out that I totally forgot about a birthday cake. So Nanna had a surprise of her own when she came back from getting a couple of things at Woolies with a birthday cake and a some candles for herself.



Bit sad when you have to organise your own birthday cake don't you think?