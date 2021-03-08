The Rise and Rise of Craft Breweries

I have been brewing my own beer for over 20 years and ever since he got his own house, Rohan (son) has been doing likewise.



During his time living in the US and with no home brew available, Rohan fell in love with the multitude of craft breweries that existed around where he lived. When he moved back to Australia, his interest continued and the craft brewery scene had really taken off here as well. Now they are everywhere.



After he lost his job at the start of Covid, he was determined to get a job in a craft brewery and in October last year, landed a job as a brewer at Ballistic Beer Co. He now spends his work time in among the big shiny stainless steel vats you can see in the background. First time ever he has been happy in his work.



The thing that surprises me about craft breweries is that they are predominantly located in industrial areas (cheaper rent and they after all a factory) but the tap rooms (bar areas) are always very well patronised and always have a really great casual family atmosphere about them. There would have been more than a hundred people here last Saturday when we went for a beer.