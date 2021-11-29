Previous
Like to Guess Who Won this Food Fight by terryliv
Like to Guess Who Won this Food Fight

Fights between the cockatoos and the lorikeets over the food plate in our backyard are almost an everyday occurrence.

Mostly it is nothing more than just a few squawks and a bit of aggressive posturing but sometimes there is a bit more action
29th November 2021

Poppo Livy

@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
Rick ace
Wow, doesn't seem to be any doubt about who would win that battle. Great capture.
November 30th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Backyard skirmish... Fav
November 30th, 2021  
