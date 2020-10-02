Previous
Where Has She Gone? by terryliv
Where Has She Gone?

My son first spotted this 3.5 metre python acting strangely in his yard 4 days ago. Soon after he found a second equally large one and realised that the first one was following the second one.

Conclusion: It was spring and it was a male following a female.

Eventually the female went up this small tree and onto the roof of his house and the two of them have been up there for 3 days now.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

