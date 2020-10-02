Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 370
Where Has She Gone?
See the posting in my main album for more description.
My son first spotted this 3.5 metre python acting strangely in his yard 4 days ago. Soon after he found a second equally large one and realised that the first one was following the second one.
Conclusion: It was spring and it was a male following a female.
Eventually the female went up this small tree and onto the roof of his house and the two of them have been up there for 3 days now.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2768
photos
98
followers
90
following
101% complete
View this month »
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
Latest from all albums
500
501
502
503
504
505
370
506
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st October 2020 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close