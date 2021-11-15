Sign up
Photo 588
And then it All Went Pear Shaped
In the first shot, you can see the board has dipped into the water and once that happens, you're gone. Her dad told her she looks like a frog in a blender. 😂😂
She still managed to come in fourth.
15th November 2021
15th Nov 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Suzanne
ace
What a great sequence! What a hero, still coming in fourth!
November 16th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful collage and lovely sequence, good for her!
November 16th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Aw, I feel her pain! Good for her though.
November 16th, 2021
