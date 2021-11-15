Previous
Next
And then it All Went Pear Shaped by terryliv
Photo 588

And then it All Went Pear Shaped

In the first shot, you can see the board has dipped into the water and once that happens, you're gone. Her dad told her she looks like a frog in a blender. 😂😂

She still managed to come in fourth.
15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
What a great sequence! What a hero, still coming in fourth!
November 16th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful collage and lovely sequence, good for her!
November 16th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, I feel her pain! Good for her though.
November 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise