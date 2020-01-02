Sign up
Frosty says 'Happy New Year' from the Darkroom!
So pleased to now be a part of this fun group of members!
For the macroornament theme.
@farmreporter
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
TheDarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
282
photos
62
followers
37
following
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
31st December 2019 7:00pm
Tags
macro
,
ornament
,
snowman
,
frosty
,
fill the frame
,
darkroom-macroornament
TheDarkroom
ace
Happy New Year Frosty, love your shiny carrot nose. Lovely shot and textures.
Diana
January 2nd, 2020
