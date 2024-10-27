Previous
A flowerlike image by thedarkroom
A flowerlike image

For this week’s challenge I had to use a kaleidoscope app to help me…… The pinkish flowers are a pile of cushions and the red centre is the cask on my leg……. @jacqbb
thedarkroom

JackieR ace
Who knew that cast could be so pretty
Hope you're not in discomfort and heal soon x
October 27th, 2024  
