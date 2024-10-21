Previous
let yourself go for some play this week
let yourself go for some play this week

and join our kaleidoscope theme.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49897/let's-make-kaleidoscopes-together
There are loads of resources here for online tools, in-camera tools and apps - what can you come up with? I made this from one of my dianella photos from this week.
thedarkroom

