We have a beautiful big conventional library about 4 miles away. But our senior community has this small library. It has shelves on two sides of the room. It has about 300 books. It works like those boxes you see on some streets. People just drop off and borrow without having to check them out or anything. Our committee keeps the shelves neat, processes new donations, and removes old or worn books. So it always stays fresh. No theme this week. Debbie @shutterbug49