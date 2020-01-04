Previous
honest I'm not real ... by thedarkroom
274 / 365

honest I'm not real ...

I took one of my precious ornaments outside for a little photo shoot today for the macro ornament challenge and decided this shot was pretty neat.
@koalagardens (no points for guessing this is one of mine, I don't have many ornaments hahaha)
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
