A Torrent to Drive a Water Wheel by thedarkroom
A Torrent to Drive a Water Wheel

A quick trip into Winchester Mill today. I like to look for the otters, but the river was so fast and quite deafening, no way they were gonig to be there today!!

Jackie - no theme
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
