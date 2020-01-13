Previous
minimalism by thedarkroom
256 / 365

minimalism

Unusual kind of image for me to work with so it was a good challenge to work in with the theme for this week.
Feel free to join us with the tag, read more here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43025/join-in-with-minimilism-with-thedarkroom
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Diana ace
ooh that is a lovely one, love how the stamen reaches for the sky.
January 13th, 2020  
