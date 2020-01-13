Sign up
256 / 365
minimalism
Unusual kind of image for me to work with so it was a good challenge to work in with the theme for this week.
Feel free to join us with the tag, read more here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43025/join-in-with-minimilism-with-thedarkroom
@koalagardens
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
268
photos
63
followers
29
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
12th January 2020 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-minimalism
Diana
ace
ooh that is a lovely one, love how the stamen reaches for the sky.
January 13th, 2020
