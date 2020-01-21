Previous
Next
Frosty Queen with a Sunrise Behind by thedarkroom
264 / 365

Frosty Queen with a Sunrise Behind

It's a tough job being CEO of The Firm and Granny. But.......................... our loss (of paying out) is Canada's gain (or loss?)

Photographer - Jackie (who had every intention of getting up at 06.30, driving to the beach to capture sunrise and then didn't!)
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise