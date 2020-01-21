Sign up
Frosty Queen with a Sunrise Behind
It's a tough job being CEO of The Firm and Granny. But.......................... our loss (of paying out) is Canada's gain (or loss?)
Photographer - Jackie (who had every intention of getting up at 06.30, driving to the beach to capture sunrise and then didn't!)
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
276
photos
67
followers
29
following
Tags
no clever tag for this
