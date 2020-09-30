Previous
Giving Zoom another try by thedarkroom
Giving Zoom another try

Thanks to Diana I discovered a way to do zoom burst with an iPhone and iColorama. I posted the same flower blossom on my regular album without the zoom.
Photographer = @shutterbug49 (aka Debbie)
No theme....well a try for last week’s theme
30th September 2020

thedarkroom

