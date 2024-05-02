Previous
Wedding memories by thedarkroom
Wedding memories

As there is no theme this week and yesterday would have been my parent's 70th wedding anniversary I thought I would share this scanned photo of them leaving the church.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
katy ace
@365anne what a wonderful look into the past with this beautiful photo of your parents
May 2nd, 2024  
