Previous
Photo 1794
Wedding memories
As there is no theme this week and yesterday would have been my parent's 70th wedding anniversary I thought I would share this scanned photo of them leaving the church.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
katy
ace
@365anne
what a wonderful look into the past with this beautiful photo of your parents
May 2nd, 2024
