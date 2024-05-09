Sign up
Previous
Photo 1801
Insects in the making?
I am not at all sure what will come from these nests strewn about on the hedgerow! I guess they may not actually be insects - but will certainly be creepy crawlies!! Hope that works for this weeks theme of Insects
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Photo Details
Tags
darkroom-insect
