Previous
Photo 1798
Bee in the Borage
I took this last week while on a walk on our vacation. At home we have been getting so much wind that it is very hard to see an insect and harder to photograph it. Debbie
@shutterbug49
8th May 2024
8th May 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1849
photos
95
followers
16
following
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
Tags
darkroom-insect
Krista Marson
ace
I have a love/hate relationship with borage. They're just a little too prolific and seed themselves a little too readily. But the bees love them!
May 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
May 8th, 2024
