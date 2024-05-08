Previous
Bee in the Borage by thedarkroom
Photo 1798

Bee in the Borage

I took this last week while on a walk on our vacation. At home we have been getting so much wind that it is very hard to see an insect and harder to photograph it. Debbie @shutterbug49
8th May 2024 8th May 24

thedarkroom

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
I have a love/hate relationship with borage. They're just a little too prolific and seed themselves a little too readily. But the bees love them!
May 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
May 8th, 2024  
